Fatal House Fire In Findlay

The Findlay Fire Department says a deceased man was found inside a house as crews were battling a house fire.

Fire crews arrived at 237 Clifton Avenue at 4:40 Sunday morning to find the house on fire with fire showing through the roof.

During firefighting operations, a deceased adult male victim was located inside the house, the fire department said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification from the coroner’s office.

The fire department said there was no indication of suspicious activity related to the fire.

An investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested and responded to the scene.