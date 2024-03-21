Fatal Minivan/Train Crash In Seneca County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a train versus passenger car crash that occurred Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 02:29 PM on Township Road 15 south of State Route 18 in Clinton Township, Seneca County.

Richard L. Rochester, age 90, of Tiffin, was driving a tan 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan southbound on Township Road 15.

Railroad tracks intersected the roadway and an eastbound CSX train was actively crossing.

Mr. Rochester drove around the railroad crossing gate and struck the side of a train car.

Mr. Rochester was wearing his safety belt and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by mechanical means.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Township Fire Department, Tiffin Fire Department, Seneca County Coroner’s Office, and D and D Towing.