Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Putnam County

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Putnam County on Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jerry Miller, 60, of Continental, was northbound on State Route 634 Sunday afternoon when he drove off the right side of the road at a curve.

His motorcycle struck a traffic sign and came to rest in a field.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner.

The highway patrol says Miller was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriffs Office, Continental Fire and EMS, Kalida Fire and EMS and Meyers Towing.