Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 75

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Interstate 75 near Milepost 189 in Perrysburg Township. The crash occurred on May 16, 2024 at approximately 11:38 P.M.

21-year-old Aaron D. Gardner of West Millgrove, Ohio, was operating a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound on Interstate 75 near milepost 189 in the left lane. Mr. Gardner accelerated at a high rate of speed and lost control. He then traveled into the right lane and struck the rear of a 1997 Peterbuilt commercial tractor/trailer outfit operated by 64-year-old Albert G. Woodley of Farmington Hills, Michigan. Mr. Gardner was thrown from the motorcycle and was struck by a 2018 Subaru Impreza operated by 19-year-old Jillian C. Trombley of Perrysburg, Ohio.

Mr. Gardner was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Gardner was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drug impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS, Wood County Coroner’s Office and Ray’s Service Center and Towing.