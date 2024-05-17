Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 75

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Interstate 75 near Milepost 189 in Perrysburg Township. The crash occurred on May 16, 2024 at approximately 11:38 P.M.

21-year-old Aaron D. Gardner of West Millgrove, Ohio, was operating a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound on Interstate 75 near milepost 189 in the left lane. Mr. Gardner accelerated at a high rate of speed and lost control. He then traveled into the right lane and struck the rear of a 1997 Peterbuilt commercial tractor/trailer outfit operated by 64-year-old Albert G. Woodley of Farmington Hills, Michigan. Mr. Gardner was thrown from the motorcycle and was struck by a 2018 Subaru Impreza operated by 19-year-old Jillian C. Trombley of Perrysburg, Ohio.

Mr. Gardner was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Gardner was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drug impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS, Wood County Coroner’s Office and Ray’s Service Center and Towing.

 