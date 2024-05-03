There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tiffin on Friday morning.

The police department said the sheriff’s office received a call at 11:44 Friday morning that Blake R. Fleure, of Tiffin, had cut his wrist.

Police received information about the truck Fleure was driving and pulled him over at 11:55 a.m. to check on his welfare and provide any necessary care for his injuries.

Police say Fleure pulled over and exited his truck carrying a knife and charged at a police officer.

The officer retreated and gave commands to stop but Fleure continued charging the officer.

The police department says the officer had no choice but to defend himself and shot Fleure two times.

Officers provided life-saving measures at the scene and Fleure was taken to Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital where he died.

The officer was not injured.

The incident has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for investigation.