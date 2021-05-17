Fatal Rollover Crash In Putnam County

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in Putnam County near the village of Continental on Monday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Cindel Fenter, 31, of Defiance, was southbound on County Road 22 in an SUV when she drove off the right side of the road, came back on the road and then went off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.

The Highway Patrol says Fenter was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Two young children in the vehicle, ages 3 and 1, were both secured in child safety seats and suffered only minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol says Fenter was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.