Fatal Shooting At Business In Putnam County
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a business in Leipsic.
At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received 911 calls about shots being fired at Kitchen Enterprises Trucking Company on Pro Tec Parkway.
When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived they found 30-year-old Farrah Croninger, of Deshler, deceased.
54-year-old Michael Kitchen, of Ottawa, was also injured and transported to a hospital.
Authorities say the suspect, Konner Dunklee, 26, of Lima, fled the scene in a vehicle.
He was pursued by several police agencies and apprehended in Allen County.
Dunklee was taken into custody and taken to the Putnam County Adult Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation.