Fatal Shooting At Business In Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a business in Leipsic.

At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received 911 calls about shots being fired at Kitchen Enterprises Trucking Company on Pro Tec Parkway.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived they found 30-year-old Farrah Croninger, of Deshler, deceased.

54-year-old Michael Kitchen, of Ottawa, was also injured and transported to a hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, Konner Dunklee, 26, of Lima, fled the scene in a vehicle.

He was pursued by several police agencies and apprehended in Allen County.

Dunklee was taken into custody and taken to the Putnam County Adult Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.