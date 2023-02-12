Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Carey

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Carey.

The police department says it received a call about a shooting at 104 Lindenwood Place at 11:31 Saturday night.

The arriving officer discovered a male body in the street at the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive.

The individual was later pronounced deceased.

A few minutes later, police say a male suspect arrived at the police department and was detained.

He was later taken to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being investigated by the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.