FBC Celebrating Earth Day With New Blanchard River Brew

Findlay Brewing Company is releasing a new pale ale in celebration of Earth Day on Wednesday.

The pale ale is called Blanchard River Brew and can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the taproom at 213 East Crawford Street in Findlay.

Blanchard River Brew is a pale ale brewed with Simco and Mandarina Bavaria hops.

It will be available for takeout in 64 ounce growlers and 25 ounce crowler cans only.

Those who have growlers or howlers may bring them to fill.

People can call ahead at 419-419-2739 to place an order or have it delivered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from Blanchard River Brew will benefit the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership (BRWP) which has written grants totaling more than $11 million for clean water projects benefitting the people of the Blanchard River’s six-county watershed (Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, Allen, Seneca and Wyandot).