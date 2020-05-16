FBC Combining Local Beer And History In Fundraiser

Findlay Brewing Company is teaming up with the Hancock Historical Museum to present History + Hops, a seven-week program combining local beer and history.

People are being encouraged to follow along as Findlay Brewing Company shares the stories that have inspired some of their most popular brews.

FBC says each week a different Findlay history-inspired beer will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Hancock Historical Museum and its mission of preservation and education.

Beers to be featured include Floodwater Stout, May 12 – 17; Crawford St. Wheat, May 19 – 24; Fort Findlay Vanilla Coffee Stout, May 26 – 31; Brilliant Blonde, June 2 – 7; Hancocked IPA, June 9 – 14; Oesterlin Wit, June 16 – 21; and Flag City Pale Ale, June 23 – 28.

Featured beers will be available for takeout in 64 ounce growlers and 25 ounce crowler cans only.

People who have growlers or howlers may bring them in to fill.

Customers can call ahead at 419-419-2739 to place the order for pick up or curbside delivery from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Delivery is available from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.