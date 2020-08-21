FBC’s New Beer To Bring Attention To Racial Injustice

Findlay Brewing Company is joining more than 1,000 breweries across the United States and the world in releasing Black is Beautiful, an imperial stout, on Tuesday, August 25th.

Findlay Brewing Company says more than 1,100 breweries across all 50 states and 21 countries are brewing Black is Beautiful to bring awareness to the injustices people of color face daily and to raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.

Beginning Tuesday, Black is Beautiful will be available for dine-in in FBC’s taproom at 213 East Crawford Street.

64 ounce growlers and 32 ounce crowler cans will be available for takeout as well.

People who have growlers or howlers may bring them in to have filled.

Proceeds from Black is Beautiful at Findlay Brewing Company will be donated to the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center in Findlay.