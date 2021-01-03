FBC’s New Brew To Benefit Hancock Literacy

Findlay Brewing Company is releasing a new beer called Imagination Li-Berry.

The new brew is a triple berry blonde (strawberry, blueberry and raspberry) and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Hancock Literacy.

Imagination Li-Berry will go on tap January 5th.

Findlay Brewing Company will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5th.

People can enjoy Imagination Li-Berry in the taproom or take some to go while supplies last.

64 ounce growlers and 32 ounce crowler cans filled with this new brew will be available for take out as well.

People who have their own growler can bring it in to be filled.

Hancock Literacy says about eight percent of Hancock County, or 4,000 adults are functionally illiterate, which means they possess reading and writing skills that are inadequate to manage daily living and employment tasks that require reading skills beyond a basic level.

Hancock Literacy, formerly known as the Literacy Coalition of Hancock County (Ohio), exists to coordinate and support community initiatives that promote lifelong literacy.