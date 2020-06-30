FBI Arrests Four Toledo City Council Members

Four Toledo City Council members along with a local attorney have been arrested and are being investigated for an alleged bribes-for-votes scheme.

A criminal complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court, meaning the group could face federal charges.

Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley and Gary Johnson are named in the suit.

The filing says these members accepted bribe payments for official acts.

It also says local attorney Keith Mitchell helped funnel the payments.