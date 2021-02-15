FCS Addressing Substitute Teacher Shortage

Findlay City Schools held an open interview night for substitute teachers.

Superintendent Troy Roth says the district had a substitute shortage even before COVID and then many subs decided to sit out this school year because of the pandemic.

Roth says he was impressed with the quality of substitute teacher candidates they saw at the open interview night.

He says the Ohio Legislature relaxed state requirements concerning substitute teachers and is letting school districts set their own requirements.

Roth says Findlay City Schools is requiring candidates to have a high school diploma, to interview with an FCS administrator, to complete a BCI-FBI background check and to be issued a substitute license through the Ohio Department of Education.

He says the district has around 80 substitutes, but many have decided to sit this school year out because of COVID, so he’s hoping to get that number up over 100.

