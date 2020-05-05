FCS Administration Shows Appreciation For Teachers

This is Teacher Appreciation Week, and the administrative team of Findlay City Schools has been busy placing signs in the yard of each teacher.

“Just to let them know that we value what they do and that they are truly appreciated,” said Krista Miller, the principal at Glenwood Middle School and incoming assistant superintendent.

She says they placed between 300 and 400 of the signs which say FCS Teachers Are The Best.

“No one will ever truly understand how much our teachers have done in this remote learning setting to support our students.”

She says there will also be a tree dedicated to teachers in Donnell Park.