FCS Announces Plan For Upcoming School Year

Findlay City Schools has announced its plan for the upcoming school year.

Incoming Superintendent Troy Roth says they’re planning on bringing students back to a traditional classroom learning model.

“School will start as scheduled on Tuesday, August 25th. We will provide traditional classroom learning five-days per week focusing on safety and guidance recommendations,” Roth said in a Trojan Talk update on Facebook which you can see below.

He says an online learning environment will be available for students whose parents aren’t comfortable with sending them back to school.

The school district is strongly recommending students wear a mask.

Teachers and staff will be required to wear a mask.

