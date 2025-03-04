FCS Answering Questions It Didn’t Get To During Town Hall

(From Findlay City Schools)

As promised, we have answers to some of the questions that we ran out of time to answer at last week’s Town Hall!

Check them out here: https://www.fcs.org/…/financial-facts/town-hall-follow-up

If you don’t see your question, stay tuned…we are adding more answers every day!

The discussion focused on the district’s financial challenges following the failed November 2024 levy, which resulted in a $6.1 million budget reduction.

Need a rewatch of Town Hall? Watch it below.