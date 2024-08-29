FCS Asks Students And Fans To Be Mindful Of Stadium Expectations

(From Findlay City Schools)

It’s football season in Findlay! We can’t wait for our stadium to be filled with the best fans in Trojan Country!

In order to ensure an enjoyable time for all of our fans, please be mindful of our stadium expectations:

-All Pre-K through 5th grade children should stay with their families throughout the game so that everyone is safe and supervised. 6th-12th graders are welcome to sit (and stand and cheer!) in the designated student sections.

-We ask that all of our students use a respectful voice level (when they’re not cheering, of course!) and keep hands, feet, and items to themselves. Please make sure you head back to your seat after visiting the restroom, concessions, or Trojan Trailer, instead of hanging out in the tunnel, endzone, or on the track.

-Football games are a community event, and we want all of our community members to feel welcome.

Everyone in Trojan Country is invited to participate in the themes for each game:

August 30: Gold Rush

September 6: USA

September 20: Blue & Gold

October 11: White Out

October 18: Pink Out

We can’t wait for tomorrow night!