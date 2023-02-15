FCS Board Of Education Selects New Superintendent

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education has selected the school district’s next superintendent after an exhaustive search.

Dr. Andy Hatton, Associate Superintendent for Upper Arlington City Schools, will become Findlay’s superintendent effective August 1, 2023.

The Board of Education said Dr. Hatton surfaced as the top candidate for the job based on his strong understanding of instructional practice, ability to effectively communicate with a wide array of stakeholders, and his clear passion for serving the students, staff, and Findlay community.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hatton to the Findlay City School District and to the Findlay Community,” said Board President Matt Cooper.

“He brings a unique skillset that will elevate our district in many areas, including enhancing our academic achievement which aligns to our strategic plan. He also brings a strong leadership ability that will foster collaboration with community members, parents, administrators, teachers, and students. We believe in Dr. Hatton and are confident in his ability to lead our district to the top while also communicating progress to all stakeholders.”

The Board of Education says Dr. Hatton is an experienced teacher and educational leader. He started his career with Columbus City Schools as a middle school teacher. He then assumed his first leadership role as the Principal of Dempsey Middle School in Delaware City Schools. After a successful tenure as a building principal, Dr. Hatton became the Director of Curriculum for Dublin City Schools prior to assuming his current role as the Associate Superintendent of Learning and Leadership for Upper Arlington City Schools. Dr. Hatton holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Ohio Wesleyan University, a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from The Ohio State University, and Doctorate of Education (EdD) in Educational Leadership from Miami University.

Dr. Hatton and his wife Sally are the proud parents of two children, Madalyn and Noah. Madalyn is a junior at Bowling Green University and Noah plans to attend the University of Cincinnati in the fall. In addition to spending time with his family, Dr. Hatton enjoys biking, running, and reading. In Dr. Hatton’s words, “It will be the honor of my career to serve as the next Superintendent of Findlay City Schools. Findlay is clearly a special place, steeped in pride and history, and I continue to fall more in love every day. I can’t wait to get started and pour everything I have into serving the students, staff, and community of Trojan Country!”

The Board of Education said Dr. Hatton is eager to begin his transition as superintendent and will be visible in the district over the coming months prior to his official August 1, 2023 start.

“Please join the Findlay City Schools Board of Education in congratulating Dr. Hatton on this well-deserved honor.”

Assistant Superintendent Krista Crates-Miller was named Interim Superintendent when Troy Roth left the position in the summer of 2022.