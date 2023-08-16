FCS Bus Route Information Now Available

Findlay City Schools bus route information for the upcoming school year is now available.

The school district posted on its social media that parents and students can find their bus route information on the district website.

The school district is reminding students to be at their bus stop at least five minutes prior to the stated arrival time.

Pick-up and drop-off times are approximated and may need adjusting during the first few weeks of school, the district said.

Bus stop times then become more consistent for the remainder of the year.

Anyone with questions can call the school district transportation department at 419-425-8271.

The first day for students is Tuesday, August 22nd.

