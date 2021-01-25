FCS Closing 2 Elementary School Buildings

Findlay City Schools will be undergoing some elementary school building consolidation in the wake of three failed operating levies in 2020.

Superintendent Troy Roth says the district is moving ahead with the difficult decision to close Lincoln Elementary at the end of the current school year.

Also, Jacobs Primary will be repurposed and will no longer be a K-3 school building.

Full details are in the following letter the school district sent out to the community.

Dear Findlay City Schools Staff and Community:

Findlay City Schools was faced with very difficult decisions after the third attempt to pass an additional operating levy failed in November 2020. It is with considerable discussion and planning that Lincoln Elementary will close at the end of this school year. Additionally, Jacobs Primary will be repurposed within the district and will no longer be a K-3 school building. This decision was made in cooperation with the Board of Education, the Director of Facilities, and other integral administrative staff members.

The decision to close school buildings is never easy; however, due to the financial challenges that the district faces, we believe this option is the best long-term option. Countless hours were spent reviewing enrollment numbers and district demographic data, in great detail, to assess the viability of the schools. The consolidation of the buildings will only require redistricting of Jacobs and Lincoln students to bring consistency to our elementary school model, with the ultimate goal of K-5 buildings.

In order to facilitate the transition of students, teachers, and staff from the closure of the two buildings into other schools within the district, we have created a timeline and plans that will be shared in follow-up communications. As the plans develop, we will provide the redistricting information on the website at www.fcs.org, social media, and Trojan Talks.

Please know that this decision was difficult and the district is truly grateful for all of the support that we receive from the community. The closures and redistricting will not affect the continuity of education programs or services. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this process. We will keep the community, staff, and parents informed throughout the process.

Sincerely,

Mr. Troy Roth

Superintendent