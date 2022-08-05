FCS Community Day Held At Donnell Stadium

Findlay City Schools held a Community Day – Back to School celebration at Donnell Stadium on Friday.

We spoke with Interim Superintendent Krista Crates-Miller about why events like Community Day are so important.

“We want to synergize with our community. We are Trojan Country inside the halls of our schools but we want to make certain that you feel the Trojan Country spirit driving right into town, and that’s what today’s all about.”

People enjoyed a variety of events at the Community Day, including a dunk tank (video below) that saw football coach Stefan Adams and others getting dunked by youngsters of all ages.

After Community Day, the fall sports teams were introduced and the football team held its first scrimmage of the year.