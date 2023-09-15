FCS Exceeds State Standards On Ohio School Report Card

(From Findlay City Schools)

The most recent Ohio School Report Card was just released, and we are proud to announce that Findlay City Schools has earned 4.5 of 5 possible stars.

Within the star system, 3 stars indicates a district is meeting the state expectations. A rating of 4.5 stars indicates that a district exceeded state standards.

There are five components that result in a district’s overall star rating, and while 4.5 stars exceeds state standards, 4.5 stars does not exceed FCS standards. Where there is room for improvement and growth, there is important work to be done.

The efforts of our entire staff put FCS on trajectory to truly “unlock the dreams of all students through excellence, opportunity and belonging.”