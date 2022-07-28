FCS: Free Meals For All Students No Longer Available

Findlay City Schools is reminding parents that free meals for all students will no longer be available for the 2022-23 school year.

Families will once again be asked to complete and submit a current school year Free/Reduced Meal application to see if their students qualify based on their household information.

An application can be completed on Final Forms or by clicking here.

The following meal prices will be in effect for the coming school year.

Breakfast K-2 $2

Lunch K-5 $3

Lunch 6-12 $3.25