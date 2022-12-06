FCS Holding Community Meeting On Superintendent Search

Findlay City Schools is holding a community meeting about the search for the district’s next superintendent.

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education is offering the public an opportunity to share feedback with the Board as it prepares to develop the leadership profile for the position of superintendent.

People can share their feedback on Wednesday, December 7th at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Middle School at 1715 North Main Street or online by clicking here and filling out a search profile questionnaire.

Hard copies can also be picked up at 1100 Broad Avenue.

Krista Miller was selected as interim superintendent for Findlay City Schools for the 2022-23 school year after superintendent Troy Roth left the district to become the superintendent of Bellevue City Schools.