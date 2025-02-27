FCS Holds Town Hall On District’s Finances

(From Findlay City Schools)

Findlay City Schools welcomed community members to Glenwood Middle School for a Town Hall discussion on district finances. The event, hosted by Superintendent Dr. Andy Hatton, Treasurer Pam Harrington, and the Board of Education, provided an opportunity for residents to ask questions and gain a clearer understanding of the district’s financial outlook.

The discussion focused on the district’s financial challenges following the failed November 2024 levy, which resulted in a $6.1 million budget reduction. The Superintendent, Treasurer, and Board of Education members Matt Cooper and Susan Russel responded to questions from the public pertaining to the district finances and future.

Key Takeaways:

Findlay City Schools has not received new operating funds in 20 years, while costs continue to rise.

Without additional funding, the district faces another $6 million in cuts, potentially leading to larger class sizes, fewer course offerings, and reduced extracurricular activities.

If a new 1% Earned Income Tax levy passes in May 2025, it would stabilize the district’s financial future, ensuring continued support for academic programs, staffing, and student services.

The proposed income tax is designed to protect residents on fixed incomes, as it does not apply to Social Security, pensions, or investment earnings.

The district risks falling under state fiscal oversight if funding challenges persist, potentially reducing local control over school decisions.

Dr. Hatton emphasized the importance of the decision the community will make in May, stating, “We are at a crossroads as a community. What community do we want to have? What kind of school district do we want to have? This is a proud community with an amazing legacy, and we know what our kids deserve. I believe in our kids, and I believe in our staff, and I believe in this community.”

Findlay City Schools plans to continue holding these gatherings on various topics to keep an open dialogue with the community. The next Town Hall will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about the district’s financial outlook, visit www.fcs.org.