The Findlay City Schools Homecoming Parade is coming up on Friday.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Lincoln Street and travel south on South Main Street to Stadium Drive and on to Donnell Stadium where the Trojans will take on Oregon Clay at 7 p.m.

The Trojans community is urged to come out and cheer on the Trojans in the parade.

Video from last year’s parade is below.

The Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday night at the high school.