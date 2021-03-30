FCS Kindergarteners Have Fun Learning With “Peeps”

Some Findlay students had fun learning with some help from the Easter candy Peeps.

Mrs. Miller’s kindergarten class at Northview Primary School had a Peeps Day in which students adopted a Peep for the day and named it and cared for it all day.

The youngsters learned about describing words so they could write about their new “baby”.

They later used predictions to decide what would happen to Peeps submerged in different liquids: soap, water, pop, juice and vinegar.

Some of their ideas were: they would float, change colors, melt, get fat, fizz and many more great ideas.

Mrs. Miller says most Peeps made it to the end of the day with only a few nibbles.

(pics and story courtesy of Findlay City Schools)