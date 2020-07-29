FCS Levy Special Election August 4th

Findlay City Schools will try again to pass their 5.9 mill operating levy in a special election on Tuesday.

The same levy was defeated in the April 28th primary by a vote of 4,438 to 3,979, or 52 to 46 percent.

Incoming Superintendent Troy Roth says there have already been personnel cuts due to the April 28th defeat and additional reductions in staffing and opportunities for students will be necessary if this levy fails.

Roth says he knows there’s no good time to ask for additional money but says the district continues to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s money and that it’s been 16 years since they’ve asked for additional operating funds.

The school district says the five-year 5.9 mill levy would generate about $5 million annually.

The levy would cost a homeowner $206.50 for each $100,000 of home value, equating to about an additional $17 a month on your school taxes.

The April 28th primary was conducted through the mail only.

The Hancock County Board of Elections says the special election on August 4th will include in-person voting although they are anticipating many people voting absentee again.

There’s an absentee ballot drop box outside the board of elections where you can request an absentee ballot and turn in your completed ballot.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.