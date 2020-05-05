FCS Levy To Go Before Voters Again In The Summer

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to place a 5.9 mill operating levy on the ballot in a special election on August 4th.

The same levy was defeated in the April 28th primary by a vote of 4,438 to 3,979, or 52 to 46 percent

Superintendent Ed Kurt says the district needs this levy to pass because they’re in an operational deficit.

“Just so the voters know and the community knows, this is just for us to maintain what we’re doing, and to keep presenting the opportunities that we have in front of our students.”

He says if the levy fails in August it would likely be put before voters in November for a third time.

With the April 28th defeat, Kurt says they’ll already have to make some personnel cuts for the next school year and he says a defeat in August and November would result in cuts that would “cripple” the district.

The school district says the five-year 5.9 mill levy would generate about $5 million annually.

The levy would cost a homeowner $206.50 for each $100,000 of home value, equating to about an additional $17 a month on your school taxes.