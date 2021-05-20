FCS Librarian Recipient Of Emerging Leader Award

The Ohio Educational Library Media Association has named Amanda Brasfield as the recipient of their Emerging Leader Award.

Brasfield is the district library media specialist for Findlay City Schools.

The Emerging Leader Award recognizes OELMA members who have recently assumed an OELMA leadership role for the first time.

The award honors members who demonstrate leadership potential and encourages active participation in OELMA.

Findlay High School Principal Ryan Imke, in his letter of recommendation, said that Brasfield has single-handedly transformed how the district looks at libraries, and her innovative approach and strategies have led to a transformation of the library at Findlay High School.

Brasfield will be recognized at at the 2021 OELMA Annual Conference and Awards Celebration in October.