FCS Limiting Winter Sports Attendance To Family Of Athletes

Findlay City Schools is limiting fan attendance at winter sports contests to the immediate family of the participating athletes.

Families of athletes will be allowed two tickets per game.

Findlay Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch says their goal is to keep the Findlay community safe while still allowing student-athletes to compete.

Governor Mike DeWine recently urged schools to not let any fans attend winter sports because of the surge in COVID cases.

The OHSAA made clear that schools could go with that option of no fans, or to allow family members of the athletes to attend.

Weihrauch says he’s very appreciative of the administration and board of education for letting winter sports proceed, as some school districts have halted sports.

He says they hope to stream home games so the community can still watch in some capacity.

The Findlay boys basketball team is scheduled to play Toledo Whitmer Tuesday night at 7:30 in a game you can hear on WFIN.