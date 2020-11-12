FCS Moves Back To 2-Day Per Week Schedule

The 4-day per week schedule didn’t last long for Findlay City Schools.

The district went to a 4-day per week schedule on October 26th for Kindergarten through 5th grade and on November 2nd for 6th through 12th grades.

But, now that Hancock County has been bumped up to level 3, or the ‘red’ level on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, the district will be going back to the 50 percent reduced capacity hybrid model in which they began the year.

That hybrid model has students placed in two groups with one group attending school on Monday and Tuesday and the other on Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being a remote day.

Group A will be last Names A-K and will report to school on Monday and Tuesday

Group B will be last Names L-Z and will report to school on Thursday and Friday.

This hybrid plan alternates between in-person learning and remote/online learning to keep class sizes smaller.

This plan will go into effect on Monday, November 16th.

Additionally, the district’s Trojan Academy is still available for parents who prefer a totally online, remote option for their kids.

The school district says it hopes to be able to return to all in-person learning in the near future.

That will depend on the state of the pandemic and guidance the district receives from Hancock Public Health and the state.