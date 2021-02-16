FCS On 2-Hour Delay Wednesday
Findlay City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, February 17th.
FCS was closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm.
Many other districts are on a two-hour delay for Wednesday and some are closed for a second day.
Get the full rundown of school delays and closings here.
As of this posting at 7:45 Tuesday night Hancock County was under a Level 1 Road Alert.
Findlay City Schools will operate on a two hour delay Wednesday Feb. 17th pic.twitter.com/A0BZSMQ1jd
— Findlay High School (@FindlayHS) February 16, 2021