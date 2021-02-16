Local News WFIN Top Story 

FCS On 2-Hour Delay Wednesday

WFIN

Findlay City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, February 17th.

FCS was closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm.

Many other districts are on a two-hour delay for Wednesday and some are closed for a second day.

Get the full rundown of school delays and closings here.

As of this posting at 7:45 Tuesday night Hancock County was under a Level 1 Road Alert.

 