FCS Operating Levy Voted Down In Special Election

The Findlay City Schools operating levy came up short in a special election on Tuesday.

The unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show the levy failing by a vote of 3,160 to 2,639 or 54 percent against to 45 percent in favor.

This is the second time in a little more than three months that the levy has failed.

The same levy was defeated in the April 28th primary by a vote of 4,438 to 3,979, or 52 to 46 percent.

5,803 registered voters out of 26,851 voted in the special election for a 21 percent turnout.

Superintendent Troy Roth had said there have already personnel cuts due to the April 28th defeat and additional reductions in staffing and opportunities for students would be necessary if the 5.9 mill operating levy failed in the special election.

The school district says the five-year 5.9 mill levy would have generated about $5 million annually.

The levy would have cost a homeowner $206.50 for each $100,000 of home value, equating to about an additional $17 a month on your school taxes.