FCS Personnel Go Through Mental Health First Aid Training

Findlay City Schools recently had about 300 personnel go through a training session to get them better equipped to help a student who may be experiencing a mental health issue.

School counselor Stefan Adams says a lot of times it all starts with listening.

“We’re naturally fixers, and we want to jump right in and say how can I help, but a lot of times it’s about listening and hearing, and then deciding what to do with the information and where to go from there.”

Adams, a counselor at Glenwood Middle School, says the training session called Mental Health First Aid for youth educated school personnel on how to respond and assess the situation to get the student the proper help.

He says we need to completely remove any stigma surrounding mental health.

“As it continues to spike up, we need to equip teachers and personnel with how to handle these situations.”