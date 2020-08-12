FCS Planning To Begin School Year In Hybrid Model

The way Findlay City Schools begins the 2020-21 school year will be dependent upon the county’s status on the state’s COVID-19 alert level map.

As of Wednesday, Hancock County was at level 2, or the orange level, on the color-coded map.

Findlay City Schools says if the county stays at orange, the district will begin the school year on Tuesday, September 8th in a hybrid model with students placed in two groups.

One group will attend school on Monday and Tuesday while the other group will attend on Thursday and Friday.

School will be closed to students on Wednesday.

Masks will be required for students in K-12.

Additionally, the district’s Trojan Academy is available for parents who prefer an online, remote option for their kids.

Enrollment in the Trojan Academy is open through August 16th.

If the Hancock County alert level is bumped down to level one, or yellow, the district will return to a traditional model with a five-day schedule and normal school hours.

Masks would be required for students in K-12.

With the pandemic being a fluid situation, Findlay City Schools says it will continue to be in close contact with health officials and keep everyone informed of any changes.

You can watch the latest Trojan Talk about the district’s reopening plans below.