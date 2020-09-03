FCS Prepared To Begin School Year Amid Pandemic

Findlay City Schools Superintendent Troy Roth says everyone has been working very hard to make the environment as safe as possible as the new school year begins on Tuesday, September 8th.

Roth says the district will begin the school year on Tuesday in a hybrid model with students placed in two groups.

One group will attend school on Monday and Tuesday while the other group will attend on Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, the district’s Trojan Academy is available for parents who prefer an online, remote option for their kids.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or the orange level, on the state’s color-coded county by county COVID-19 alert map.

Roth says if the Hancock County alert level is bumped down to level one, or yellow, the district will return to a traditional model with a five-day schedule and normal school hours.

Masks are required for K-12 students.

Roth is asking parents to monitor their child for symptoms of the virus and to keep them home if they’re not feeling well.

With the pandemic being a fluid situation, Findlay City Schools says it will continue to be in close contact with health officials and keep everyone informed of any changes.