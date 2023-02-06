FCS Receiving More Than $1 Million In School Safety Funding

Findlay City Schools will be receiving more than $1 million in state funding through Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

945 schools across the state will receive a combined $68 million in grants in the fourth round of the program.

The money will go towards physical safety and security upgrades.

Findlay City Schools will likely use the money to cover some of the cost of the SafeDefend active shooter protection system that was recently installed in district buildings.

The district recently held training on the system and you can get more on that by clicking here.

“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available,” said Governor DeWine.

“But I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more. Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding.”

Other Hancock County schools receiving the grant funding in this round are Arcadia, Cory-Rawson and McComb. Click here for the full list.