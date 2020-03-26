FCS Recognized By State For Financial Record-Keeping

Findlay City Schools has been recognized by the Ohio Auditor of State for its clean audit report.

Details are in the following news release from the auditor’s office.

Recent financial audits of the following entities by Auditor of State Keith Faber have returned a clean audit report. Their record keeping has qualified them for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

Athens City School District (Athens County)

Findlay City School District (Hancock County)

Springfield Local School District (Lucas County)

Austintown Local School District (Mahoning County)

“These districts have kept clean and accurate financial records,” Auditor Faber said. “Their hard work has demonstrated their commitment to transparency and I am glad to present them with this award.”

The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award with Distinction to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of States office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System, on a GAAP accounting basis and prepare a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entitys management letter contains no comments related to:

o Ethics referrals

o Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance

o Lack of timely report submission

o Bank reconciliation issues

o Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance

o Findings for recovery less than $500

o Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns