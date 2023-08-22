FCS: School Bus Drop-Off Times Could Be Delayed

Findlay City Schools is letting parents know that there could be school bus delays early in the school year.

“If your child rides a bus home from school, please plan for a potentially delayed drop-off time due to construction and road closures,” the school district posted on Facebook.

“Getting our students to their homes safely after school is our top priority, and they may be arriving a little later than usual as we start the year.”

“Thank you for your understanding during this first week of learning!”

The Findlay Police Department is reminding drivers to obey school bus laws and the speed limit in school zones.

Tuesday was the first day back for Findlay City Schools.