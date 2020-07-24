FCS School Year Start Date Pushed Back

The start of the school year for Findlay City Schools has been pushed back by two weeks.

The Board of Education met Friday and voted to adjust the start date to Tuesday, September 8th.

The last day of school on May 26th will remain the same.

The school district says the change still meets the Ohio Department of Education’s requirement for student learning hours.

Hancock Public Health recommended that Findlay City Schools delay the start of the school year for the following reasons:

It would allow time to monitor the spikes in COVID cases as well as being consistent with other Hancock County schools.

Based on feedback from parents, additional information is needed for parents to make an informed decision regarding the options for student learning (in-person or online). In addition to this communication, parents will receive further information from the district with details relating to the online learning platform.

The delay also allows additional time for staff training and the development of additional protocols to ensure the safest possible environment for students when they return to school.

The mandated requirements for face masks for grades 3-12 and staff will provide a more comfortable and cooler environment for staff and students.

The school district says it understands that starting the school year later may cause some disruption, but it will ultimately help them begin the school year more smoothly.

They say as circumstances in the community change their plans may change.

The school district recently announced that the upcoming school year would involve traditional classroom learning five-days a week and an online learning environment would also be available.