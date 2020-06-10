FCS Seeking Feedback On Learning Options For Next School Year

Findlay City Schools sent parents a survey about learning options for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school district is considering three learning options to help each individual student achieve success.

Those options are, a traditional option with technology integration, an online education option and a hybrid option.

Incoming Superintendent Troy Roth says their intention is to start the school year on August 25th.

“We are starting to make plans for starting school the traditional way on August 25th, we are making plans to have an online option and also a hybrid option of online and face-to-face.”

Krista Miller, who will be the assistant superintendent next school year, made it clear what option she prefers.

“We want your students in our building,” Miller said.

“Our halls are empty, our hearts are empty, and we want them back.”

Roth and Miller delivered some information in their new Trojan Talk series which you can see below.