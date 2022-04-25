FCS Selects Interim Assistant Superintendent For Next School Year

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education has approved the selection of Dr. Michael Scoles as the school district’s new interim assistant superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year.

Scoles will replace Krista Crates-Miller, who will serve as interim superintendent for the district for the next school year.

Dr. Scoles has served as an educator in the local community for more than 27 years at the elementary, secondary, and university levels.

For the first eighteen years of his career, he was a classroom teacher and a school counselor for Liberty-Benton schools (1995-2013).

Dr. Scoles then took a full-time role at the University of Findlay as an administrator and professor where he helped start the Doctor of Education program in the College of Education

(2013-2015).

Upon returning to K12 education with the Findlay City Schools in 2015, he served as the last principal of Lincoln Elementary School prior to its closing.

His current role is leading the high school counseling department at Findlay High School.

Dr. Scoles is also an adjunct faculty member at Bluffton University where he teaches graduate courses in education.

Dr. Scoles holds both a superintendent license as well as a school treasurer license from the Ohio Department of Education.

In a statement, Dr. Scoles shared that he is “honored to serve as interim assistant superintendent during this period of transition as the Board of Education crafts its leadership plan moving forward. We have fantastic kids, engaged parents, and a talented and dedicated faculty and staff. There are wonderful things happening here, and I am excited to continue the work of creating the best possible school experience for our students.”

Findlay City Schools Superintendent Troy Roth previously announced that he’s leaving the school district to become the new superintendent at Bellevue City Schools.

He expects his last day at Findlay City Schools to be in the middle of July and his first day at Bellevue City Schools will be August 1st.