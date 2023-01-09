FCS Staff To Receive Training On New Active Shooter Protection System

Findlay City Schools teachers and staff will receive training on the SafeDefend active shooter protection system that was recently installed in school district buildings.

The training will take place on Friday, January 13th and will involve crisis scenarios utilizing the SafeDefend system in coordination with the Findlay Police Department and Findlay Fire Department.

“Findlay City Schools has an unwavering commitment to ensuring academic excellence and the safety of staff and students is paramount. Implementation of SafeDefend helps continue our work to ensure that our schools are safe places for learning and growth,” said Interim Superintendent Krista Crates-Miller.

The staff will be provided a full day of training to help prepare them to evacuate, evade or engage in an active shooter or life-threatening situation.

School Board President Matt Cooper says the SafeDefend system prepares for, notifies of, and protects in the event of, an active shooter situation.

Cooper said, when activated, SafeDefend sends an instant alert (text, email or voice) to a nationwide monitoring company, select school personnel and all first responders with the exact location of the activated device.

He said Findlay City Schools is the first school district in Ohio to implement the system.

SafeDefend has been installed in more than 300 schools in nine states, with more than 20,000 teachers and staff for crisis management and active shooter response.

Findlay City Schools previously announced that there will be no school on Thursday, January 12th and Friday, January 13th for staff training and Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.