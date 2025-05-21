FCS Students Finalists In National Merit Program

(From Findlay City Schools)

We are thrilled to share that Findlay High School students Daniel Jung and Trista Paige were named Finalists in the National Merit Program!

Only 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors were named Semifinalists, and then Semifinalists must fulfill several further requirements and present a record of the highest academic performance in order to be named a Finalist.

Additionally, Daniel has been announced as a National Merit Scholarship winner, one of 2500 chosen from more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.

We are so proud that Daniel and Trista belong to Trojan Country. Congratulations!