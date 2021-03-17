FCS Students Participating In BIG Shake Competition

The BIG Shake ‘Handshake’ Competition is underway at Bigelow Hill Intermediate.

Principal Jennifer Theis says the activity helps students learn how to present themselves by making eye contact, having a good handshake and being able to carry a conversation.

Of course this year — with the pandemic — there are no actual handshakes as the competition is being held via Zoom.

She says it’s also important for students to learn how to present themselves in an online meeting setting as well.

This week they completed the first of five rounds of competition.

Judges from Findlay City Schools and throughout the community connected with students via Zoom and awarded points based on each student’s ability to leave a great first impression.

She said Chick-fil-A is sponsoring the event and five finalists will be interviewed by the general manager of the Findlay restaurant and then three students will be selected to learn how to manage a business. And then Chick-fil-A will determine the overall winner of the competition and that student will win a scholarship.