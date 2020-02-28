FCS Students Report Being Followed By White Van

The Findlay Police Department says it will be increasing patrols near Glenwood Middle School after some girls reported being followed by a white van.

Findlay City Schools sent a notification to district parents about the situation, saying three girls reported to the administration on Friday afternoon that they have been followed by a white van on four different occasions over the last three months.

The van was seen in the area around Glenwood Middle School and on Monroe Avenue.

The district is advising parents that if their child encounters a suspicious situation to notify the police and the school immediately so they have a record of the occurrence and can proceed accordingly.