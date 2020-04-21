FCS Students Share How Closure Is Impacting Them

Findlay City Schools has been having students share their story of how the school closure is impacting them and what they miss the most about school.

Ashlyn, a 7th grader at Glenwood Middle School, was one of the students who entered an essay in the contest.

She said school is her “happy place” and she misses her friends and being able to be face to face with the people she loves the most.

Ashlyn said that her grades have actually improved through the online schooling.

“The teachers are doing amazing at helping us get everything that we need done.”

Ashlyn concluded her essay by writing, “If it wasn’t for my school I don’t know if I would or could be the same person I am today.”

Students of all grade levels were encouraged to enter the contest, and two entries from each grade level will win a prize.

You can check out Ashlyn’s essay and many others here.

(below is Ashlyn with her volleyball teammates)