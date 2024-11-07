FCS Superintendent Discusses Next Steps After Levy Fails

Voters in the Findlay City School District rejected the school district’s bid to pass a 1 percent earned income tax levy on Election Day.

The levy failed by a vote of 9,451 to 8,660, or 52 to 47 percent.

The levy was for the purpose of paying current expenses and the board of education previously said if the levy were to fail a first phase of immediate reductions would need to be implemented with more to come in the 2025-26 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Andy Hatton, on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks, said no cost-cutting decisions have been made yet.

Dr. Hatton said that the first round of potential or likely financial adjustments that would be taken up by the board of education would be around $5 million starting next year.

